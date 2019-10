Cardiff to appeal to CAS against FIFA ruling on Sala

CARDIFF, Wales — Cardiff says it will appeal to sport’s highest court against FIFA’s ruling that the club should pay 6 million euros ($6.5 million) to Nantes as a first installment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine striker died in an airplane crash near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21 before playing a game for the Welsh soccer club. Sala was travelling to Cardiff from Nantes to complete the 15 million-pound (about $20 million) transfer that the clubs had agreed to two days earlier.

Cardiff says it is “extremely disappointed” at the FIFA ruling announced on Monday — which also suggested Cardiff could also be liable for subsequent payments to Nantes — and would be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cardiff says “there remains clear evidence that the transfer agreement was never completed in accordance with multiple contractual requirements which were requested by Nantes, thereby rendering (it) null and void.”

The Associated Press