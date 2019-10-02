Loading articles...

Billionaire, friend get no-jail plea deal in Vegas drug case

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Henry Nicholas III, left, and Ashley Fargo watch during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. The California technology billionaire and his friend have paid $1 million to avoid prison time while acknowledging evidence against them without admitting guilt in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room drug case. Henry Nicholas and co-defendant Ashley Fargo entered Alford pleas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Nevada state court to two felony drug possession charges.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LAS VEGAS — A California technology billionaire and his friend have paid $1 million to avoid prison time while acknowledging evidence against them without admitting guilt in a Las Vegas hotel room drug case.

Henry Nicholas and co-defendant Ashley Fargo entered so-called “Alford pleas” Wednesday in court to two felony drug possession charges.

Defence attorney David Chesnoff says they’ve contributed the funds to three Las Vegas-area youth and drug rehabilitation programs.

Nicholas and Fargo could have their cases dismissed in a year if they complete community service and counselling.

Police reported finding heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and psychedelic substances in travel cases in their hotel room in August 2018.

Nicholas and Fargo denied owning the cases.

Nicholas is 59 and co-founded Broadcom. Forbes estimates his net worth at almost $4 billion.

Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

