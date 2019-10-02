Loading articles...

Biden to Trump on baseless attacks: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RENO, Nev. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is assuring supporters that his message to President Donald Trump is “I’m not going anywhere,” his most forceful pushback yet to Trump’s baseless accusations.

Speaking Wednesday night at a rally in Reno, Nevada, Biden accused Trump of repeatedly smearing him and his family. Trump and his allies have charged without evidence that Biden and his son Hunter participated in corruption in Ukraine.

The former vice-president said he’s not surprised Trump asked a foreign government for help to defeat him. Trump’s effort to enlist Ukraine has sparked an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House.

A complaint by a government whistleblower helped make public Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president. Biden praised the whistleblower and said what he called “Trump’s scheme” has been exposed.

Scott Sonner, The Associated Press


