Loading articles...

Barge hits marina, sets boats adrift in Ohio River

LUDLOW, Ky. — Fire and police units are at the scene of a barge accident that set several boats adrift or sinking in the Ohio River.

The barge hit the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club Wednesday morning hard enough to partially submerge the marina’s bar and grill.

Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets that six boats were knocked loose.

Hensley said there was one person on the barge and one person on one of the boats, but neither was injured.

Dispatchers said multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
SB 400 ramp to Black Creek - right lane blocked with a stalled bus.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more