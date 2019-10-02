Loading articles...

Arlington, Texas, chosen for new Medal of Honor Museum

Arlington, Texas, has been selected to become the new home of the $150 million National Medal of Honor Museum.

Joe Daniels, president of the museum’s foundation, announced the decision Wednesday, calling Arlington “the optimal location to build America’s next treasure.”

The museum is currently aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, but the foundation wanted to move it onto land. A planning board last year rejected a design proposal for the museum along the waterfront in Mount Pleasant.

New York City, San Diego and Washington, D.C., were among the finalists before the foundation narrowed it in July to Denver and Arlington, which is between Dallas and Fort Worth in North Texas.

The museum honours more than 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valour.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:39 PM
WB 401 - ALL LANES BLOCKED past Thickson due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 PM
You may want to throw on some extra layers over the next few days as temps will be running below seasonal until the…
Latest Weather
Read more