Loading articles...

Arctic, 5G technology top Trump talks with Finland’s leader

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has met with Finland’s president and expressed his concern about Russia and China’s rising interest in the Arctic.

Trump and Finland’s Sauli Niinisto also discussed U.S.-European trade and how to give Western nations alternatives to Chinese-made next-generation telecommunications technology.

China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd. is a leader in next-generation, or 5G, technology. Washington alleges that China is using the technology as a surveillance tool, and the Trump administration is urging allies not to use Huawei technology.

On the Arctic, Trump is concerned about Russian military activity there and he thinks China has no real claims to the region.

Trump says at a news conference that the U.S. wants to see freedom of navigation in the Arctic and respect for nations’ sovereignty.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
UPDATE: Collison on the EB QEW ramp to Trafalgar now blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more