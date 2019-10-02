Loading articles...

AP-NORC poll: Most say whites treated more fairly by police

Majorities of Americans across racial lines say white people are treated more fairly than black people by the police.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

But the poll finds a disconnect between white Americans who identify disparate treatment of people of colour by the police, but who don’t see police violence as a serious problem. That contrast was on display this week as former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Dallas.

About 7 in 10 black Americans, and about half of Hispanics, call police violence against the public very serious. That’s compared with about a quarter of white Americans. Roughly another third of white Americans call it a moderately serious problem.

Errin Haines And Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press

