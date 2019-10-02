Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP-NORC poll: Most say whites treated more fairly by police
by Errin Haines And Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 5:53 pm EDT
Majorities of Americans across racial lines say white people are treated more fairly than black people by the police.
That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
But the poll finds a disconnect between white Americans who identify disparate treatment of people of colour by the police, but who don’t see police violence as a serious problem. That contrast was on display this week as former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Dallas.
About 7 in 10 black Americans, and about half of Hispanics, call police violence against the public very serious. That’s compared with about a quarter of white Americans. Roughly another third of white Americans call it a moderately serious problem.
