Loading articles...

Amnesty condemns ‘biggest crackdown’ under Egypt’s el-Sissi

CAIRO — A leading rights group has condemned “the biggest crackdown” under Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, following scattered anti-government protests last month.

Wednesday’s statement by Amnesty International says Egyptian security forces have rounded up more than 2,300 people, including 111 children, in the crackdown.

The mass arrests followed scattered protests on Sept. 20, after corruption allegations by an Egyptian businessman living in self-imposed exile against the president and the military. El-Sissi dismissed them as “sheer lies.”

Najia Bounaim, Amnesty’s campaigns director for North Africa, says el-Sissi’s government “has orchestrated this crackdown to crush the slightest sign of dissent and silence every government critic.”

Amnesty also urged authorities to release “anyone detained solely for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of assembly or expression.”

Egyptian authorities have released dozens of detainees this week.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
There's a collision on the SB 427 ramp to the Gardiner, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more