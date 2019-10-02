Loading articles...

Alaska proposes lifting snowcat, heli-skiing permit limits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska has proposed removing a limit on permits for commercial snowcat and heli-skiing to eliminate a perceived monopoly on ski services to part of the Chugach Mountains.

Alaska Public Media reported Monday that the state Department of Natural Resources proposal would open an area near Girdwood called the Glacier/Winner Creek Special Use Area.

Officials say the lone permit for the area has been granted to Chugach Powder Guides for about 20 years.

Natural resources officials say the department rewrote the permitting rules because there was not a good process in place for considering more than one applicant.

Officials say the change was prompted after an additional company sought a permit in 2018.

Public comment on the proposal is expected to remain open until Oct. 14.

___

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:13 AM
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:38 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Lots of areas set new record highs for Oct1 including #Toronto Here’s a list of some more from Environment 🇨🇦 @680NEWSwe…
Latest Weather
Read more