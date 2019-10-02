Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
50K new Utah driver licenses returned, new addresses needed
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 1:20 pm EDT
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Utah transportation officials have sent out more than 1 million new driver licenses for identification at airports, but 50,000 were returned to the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that the Utah Driver License Division is urging people to update their addresses online to retrieve their new licenses.
Department officials say people would have to use passports or another ID at airports and federal facilities beginning Oct.1, 2020.
Officials say the gold star is a new design to show the state has verified that the holder is a U.S. citizen or legal resident.
Officials say people whose licenses expire before Oct. 1 next year would receive an updated one when they renew.
There is concern people would travel and not be able to return without the new licenses.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com
The Associated Press
