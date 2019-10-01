Loading articles...

Woman stabbed multiple times near Jane and Wilson

Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 5:54 pm EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A woman is being rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

Her injuries are reportedly serious and she is being taken to hospital via an emergency run.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

More to come

