Village school investigates racist notes sent to student

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — School officials in an Alaska Native village are investigating three racist, hate-filled notes left in the locker of a mixed-race student that urged the girl to kill herself, one day after another resident in the Bering Sea community died by suicide.

David Harris, the school principal in Hooper Bay, says he’s asking teachers to see if they recognize the handwriting on the notes, which targeted a 14-year-old girl who is part black and part Yup’ik.

Harris says the notes were found Monday, one day after a school senior died by suicide.

The girl’s mother says she pulled her daughter out of classes after hearing from her about the notes. She says her daughter told her she also received similar notes last week but threw those away.

Rachel D’Oro, The Associated Press

