Vandal leads police on wild chase through Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Authorities say a vandal broke into the Georgia Capitol, destroying property and leading police on a wild chase that injured two officers.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Jordan Lemhouse was arrested and transported to a hospital. Charges are pending.

The statement says Lemhouse broke the side mirrors of a Capitol security vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Monday, prompting an officer on patrol to begin chasing him.

Investigators say Lemhouse then broke into the Capitol building and damaged several light fixtures, some paintings and glass office windows.

Officers were eventually able to subdue the suspect after chasing him up and down multiple floors of the building.

Two officers were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the melee. Officials did not release further details about the injuries.

The Associated Press

