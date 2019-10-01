Loading articles...

US Park Service: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse

BERLIN, Md. — The U.S. National Park Service says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle.

Assateague Island National Seashore officials announced Monday that the chestnut mare named Connie’s Girl had been standing in a curved roadway before dawn on Sunday when a park vehicle struck her backside.

Connie’s Girl was born last April.

News outlets report the park employee behind the wheel wasn’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 At the 407, all lanes are now open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
As of 8am (Oct 1), it already feels like 26 with the humidity at #Toronto YYZ. This afternoon more like 37! 🥵(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more