US construction spending up slight 0.1% in August

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This July 1, 2019, photo shows a construction worker atop a new building in Hillsborough, N.C. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in August. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up a disappointing 0.1% in August as continued weakness in nonresidential construction offset the best gain in home building in nine months.
The Commerce Department says the latest figure marked the fourth month of lacklustre results, including declines in May and June and a flat reading in July. Construction in April had risen 0.6%.
Home construction, which has been in the doldrums for much of this year, was up 0.9% in August. It was the best showing since a 3.2% surge last November. Nonresidential construction declined 1% as spending on schools, hospitals and hotels were all down.
Spending on government construction projects edged up 0.4% as a gain of 0.6% in state and local spending offset a 2.2% drop in the smaller federal government category.