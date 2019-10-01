Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US approves $39M sales of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine
by Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 5:47 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Congress and the State Department have given initial approval to a $39 million sale of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to help the country battle Russia-backed separatists.
Congressional aides say final approval of the sale of the Javelin missiles is expected to be announced soon after both Republicans and Democrats signed off on the proposal. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the sale is not final.
It was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg News. The State Department declined to comment.
Ukraine requested the missiles this summer. It is not part of the aid that was delayed as President Donald Trump pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival.
The U.S. has been providing military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded following the ouster of a Kremlin-backed president in 2014.
Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
