Loading articles...

Trump and Pelosi aides talk drug costs despite impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

WASHINGTON — White House and Democratic officials are discussing details of House drug pricing legislation — even amid the raging impeachment battle.

Passing a law to curb prescription drug prices remains a top policy priority for both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite her decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into the president’s actions.

Both sides stressed they are not negotiating. House staffers on Tuesday explained how Pelosi’s Medicare negotiations bill would work. White House aides asked questions.

Joe Grogan, a top policy adviser to Trump, called it “a very cordial and productive working session.”

Even in the best of times, a drug bill would be a heavy lift for a divided Congress and the Trump White House, but Tuesday’s talks show there’s still some movement.

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Traffic spotters reporting a serious crash on Bronte south of the 407 - NB lanes are jammed from the QEW.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
*UPDATE 5:15pm: All Thunderstorm Watches/Warnings have ended for the city of Toronto. Watches remain in place east…
Latest Weather
Read more