Loading articles...

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh stick with B.C.

Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, participates in a discussion with healthcare professionals about the need to end gun violence in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh’s love affair with British Columbia continues today, as the NDP leader spends an eighth straight day campaigning on the West Coast.

He’s due to have breakfast with families to promote his $10-billion plan for universal child care, in the province where the New Democrats have some of their best chances to pick up seats if they can benefit from multi-way split votes.

The other leaders are letting him have the place to himself, all focusing their efforts in Ontario.

Both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are making morning announcements in greater Toronto.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy, meeting with mayors from Toronto’s suburbs in Richmond Hill, Ont., and Scheer is making an announcement in a lakefront hotel on Toronto’s exhibition grounds.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is talking about her party’s policy on post-secondary education at Ryerson University before heading to Montreal for an evening rally, and People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier is planning several small-scale appearances with candidates in southwestern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Some fog out there on our major routes at the moment. No delays to deal with. Lots of construction but no problems.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
A hot,humid day for the 1st of October. It will be near 30°C for many in #Toronto GTA and a Humidex in the high 30s…
Latest Weather
Read more