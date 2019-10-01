Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial begins for man accused of harassing victims' families
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 8:52 pm EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man has testified he thought he was being stalked by a California man accused of using Instagram to harass the families of students killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.
The Sun Sentinel reports Max Schachter took the witness stand Tuesday, the first day of trial of Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California.
Fleury faces three counts of cyberstalking and one of transmitting a kidnap threat in Broward County, Florida.
Schachter’s son was one of 17 people killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Schachter testified he thought Fleury was planning to come after him.
Prosecutors and defence attorneys agree Fleury sent 301 messages to victims’ family members in December and January.
The report says defence filings suggest Fleury suffers from a mental defect or condition that could affect his case.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
The Associated Press
