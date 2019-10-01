Loading articles...

Trial begins for man accused of harassing victims' families

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man has testified he thought he was being stalked by a California man accused of using Instagram to harass the families of students killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

The Sun Sentinel reports Max Schachter took the witness stand Tuesday, the first day of trial of Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California.

Fleury faces three counts of cyberstalking and one of transmitting a kidnap threat in Broward County, Florida.

Schachter’s son was one of 17 people killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Schachter testified he thought Fleury was planning to come after him.

Prosecutors and defence attorneys agree Fleury sent 301 messages to victims’ family members in December and January.

The report says defence filings suggest Fleury suffers from a mental defect or condition that could affect his case.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:38 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Lots of areas set new record highs for Oct1 including #Toronto Here’s a list of some more from Environment 🇨🇦 @680NEWSwe…
Latest Weather
Read more