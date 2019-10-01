Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police say Amber Alert prompted complaints from the public again
by News Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2019 8:47 pm EDT
Toronto police say once again, they have received multiple calls from the public complaining about an Amber Alert.
The alert went out just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after five children were allegedly abducted by their father in the Niagara region.
TPS Media Relations Officer Alex Li posted about the calls on Twitter, telling people not to call police to complain.
“Instead, find compassion and have the understanding to help locate these children. Amber Alerts are issued for a reason,” read the tweet.
After a late night
Amber Alert back in February ended tragically, almost 400 people called 9-1-1 to complain about being woken up by the alert.
Since then, police services have been forced to ask people not to call 9-1-1 in several alert instances.
In each of the five Amber Alerts that have been sent out this year in Ontario, police say the alerts were carefully thought out and integral in locating the children, with all but one found safe.
Each time one was issued, angry residents called 911, complaining that the jarring alerts rattled them out of bed.
