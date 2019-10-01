Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stocks down in Toronto on broad weakness, U.S. stock markets also lower
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 11:27 am EDT
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is pictured in Toronto on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading due to broad-based weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 110.73 points at 16,547.90.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 189.78 points at 26,727.05. The S&P 500 index was down 16.61 points at 2,960.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 28.63 points at 7,970.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.53 cents US compared with an average of 75.51 cents US on Monday.
The November crude contract was up 20 cents at US$54.27 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 5.3 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$17.70 at US$1,490.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.65 cents at US$2.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
The Canadian Press
