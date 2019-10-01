Loading articles...

Stocks down in Toronto on broad weakness, U.S. stock markets also lower

The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is pictured in Toronto on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading due to broad-based weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 110.73 points at 16,547.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 189.78 points at 26,727.05. The S&P 500 index was down 16.61 points at 2,960.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 28.63 points at 7,970.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.53 cents US compared with an average of 75.51 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up 20 cents at US$54.27 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 5.3 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$17.70 at US$1,490.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.65 cents at US$2.53 a pound.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Eastbound Gardiner east of Parklawn the 2 right lanes are blocked by a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Several areas under Severe thunderstorm WATCH including #Toronto GTA Oct1 for afternoon and evening. Damaging wind…
Latest Weather
Read more