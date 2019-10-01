Loading articles...

Searchers find submerged boat in Great Slake Lake, no trace of 4 missing fishers

HAY RIVER, N.W.T. — The boat that was being used by four missing fisherman on Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories has been found submerged.

RCMP says searchers have found no trace of the overdue men.

Police, military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are continuing the search.

The men failed to return as planned after leaving Hay River early Sunday morning to check nets at Sulphur Point on the south shore of the lake.

Poor weather on Monday prevented some vessels from joining the search. 

RCMP have been urging volunteer searchers not to put themselves at risk. (The Canadian Press)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Traffic spotters reporting a serious crash on Bronte south of the 407 - NB lanes are jammed from the QEW.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
*UPDATE 5:15pm: All Thunderstorm Watches/Warnings have ended for the city of Toronto. Watches remain in place east…
Latest Weather
Read more