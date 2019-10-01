Loading articles...

S. Korea says N. Korea fired a projectile off eastern coast

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one projectile off its eastern coast in what appeared to be a demonstration of its expanding military capabilities ahead of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday didn’t immediately confirm what the weapons were and how far they flew.

The launch came after a senior North Korean diplomat Tuesday evening announced that North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks this weekend.

Negotiations have been at a standstill for months following the collapse of a February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

The Associated Press

