Loading articles...

Rio de Janeiro police reconstruct gun death of 8-year-old

RIO DE JANEIRO — Police in Rio de Janeiro have reconstructed the circumstances of an incident that led to the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in one of the city’s largest slums last month.

Ágatha Sales Félix died Sept. 20 after she was hit by a stray bullet while riding in a van in the Complexo do Alemao slum.

Police officers present on the night of the girl’s death were accused by one witness of firing the bullet that hit her. Those officers did not attend the reconstruction of the incident Tuesday night.

Sales’ family blames local police for her death, saying there were no shooting at the time. Police officers, however, say they were attacked from various directions and were responding to gunfire.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:38 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Lots of areas set new record highs for Oct1 including #Toronto Here’s a list of some more from Environment 🇨🇦 @680NEWSwe…
Latest Weather
Read more