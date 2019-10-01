Pompeo in Europe as impeachment simmers at home

ROME — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Italy at the start of a four-nation tour of Europe as the push to impeach President Donald Trump gains steam at home.

Pompeo arrived in Rome on Tuesday just hours after U.S. officials confirmed his participation in Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president that’s fueling the impeachment drive. Pompeo is the first Cabinet official known to have heard Trump press the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden’s son for corruption.

Pompeo didn’t speak to the issue during an exchange of pleasantries with reporters aboard his plane.

His arrival in Rome also came as the Justice Department disclosed that Trump has asked foreign leaders to help probe the origins of the Russia investigation that has shadowed his administration.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press