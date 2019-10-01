Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police arrest suspect in home invasion that led to stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2019 11:17 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 11:18 am EDT
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s downtown apartment and later stabbing her when she tried to get help.
Police say the harrowing ordeal began when a 57-year-old woman awoke around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a man standing over her holding a knife inside her residence in the Adelaide Street East and Church Street area.
Police say the man demanded money and took the woman to a nearby bank to withdraw more money.
Once outside the apartment, police say the woman yelled for help.
The man then stabbed her before running off.
He was found a short distance away by police.
Dawit Ephrem, 39, of Toronto, is facing numerous charges including break and enter, robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among others.
