Police arrest suspect in home invasion that led to stabbing

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s downtown apartment and later stabbing her when she tried to get help.

Police say the harrowing ordeal began when a 57-year-old woman awoke around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a man standing over her holding a knife inside her residence in the Adelaide Street East and Church Street area.

Police say the man demanded money and took the woman to a nearby bank to withdraw more money.

Once outside the apartment, police say the woman yelled for help.

The man then stabbed her before running off.

He was found a short distance away by police.

Dawit Ephrem, 39, of Toronto, is facing numerous charges including break and enter, robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among others.