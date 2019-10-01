Loading articles...

Police arrest suspect in home invasion that led to stabbing

Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 11:18 am EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s downtown apartment and later stabbing her when she tried to get help.

Police say the harrowing ordeal began when a 57-year-old woman awoke around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a man standing over her holding a knife inside her residence in the Adelaide Street East and Church Street area.

Police say the man demanded money and took the woman to a nearby bank to withdraw more money.

Once outside the apartment, police say the woman yelled for help.

The man then stabbed her before running off.

He was found a short distance away by police.

Dawit Ephrem, 39, of Toronto, is facing numerous charges including break and enter, robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among others.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quintavious Lanateen Lamont Jenkem

This immigrant savage needs to be put in jail for 10 years and then deported and the minister of immigration that allowed the POS into Canada needs to be placed in the same prison cell for the same sentence

October 01, 2019 at 11:42 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Eastbound Gardiner east of Parklawn the 2 right lanes are blocked by a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Several areas under Severe thunderstorm WATCH including #Toronto GTA Oct1 for afternoon and evening. Damaging wind…
Latest Weather
Read more