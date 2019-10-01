Loading articles...

Phoenix Sky Harbor to close runway for 3 days in November

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will close one of its runways for a few days in November.

Airport officials announced Tuesday that one of its south runways will be closed off for maintenance between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

They say the closure could cause flight arrivals to be delayed during peak hours of operation.

The airport has two other runways on its north side and another on the south side.

The planned maintenance work includes converting the runway’s lighting to LED lighting.

The Associated Press

