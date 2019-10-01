Loading articles...

Once flammable Cuyahoga River to become state water trail

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — An Ohio river once so polluted that it caught fire several times and became a symbol for a national environmental movement is receiving a state water trail designation to encourage tourism, recreation and conservation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the designation will make the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) River Ohio’s 13th state water trail.

That marks it as a recreational resource with maps, signage and information pointing to access points, amenities and safety information.

The water trail has been in development since 2005 and will have 24 designated access points on nearly 90 miles (145 kilometres) of river. The river starts in Geauga (jee-‘AW-guh) County and empties into Lake Erie in Cleveland.

The director of Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources will designate the new trail in a ceremony Friday in Cuyahoga Falls.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Some fog out there on our major routes at the moment. No delays to deal with. Lots of construction but no problems.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
A hot,humid day for the 1st of October. It will be near 30°C for many in #Toronto GTA and a Humidex in the high 30s…
Latest Weather
Read more