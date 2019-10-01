Loading articles...

Officials mum after months without Hispanic centre leader

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Months after incoming New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked the widely popular leader of the National Hispanic Cultural Center to resign, the search for her replacement continues.

And officials are remaining mum on the process.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Secretary of Cultural Affairs Debra Garcia y Griego is refusing to give details on whether the three announced finalists are still in the running. The chair of the centre’s search committee also isn’t talking.

The uncertainty comes nine months after Rebecca Avitia and other agency leaders were asked to resign. Avitia declined to reapply for the position and was not chosen for another job in the administration.

Avitia was widely credited for turning the centre around following years of turmoil and high staff turnover.

The Associated Press

