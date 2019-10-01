Loading articles...

Odessa man accused of fatally shooting man whose car stalled

ODESSA, Texas — A man has been arrested after authorities say he killed one person and injured another when he opened fire several times last week on people whose vehicles stalled in the Odessa area of West Texas.

Troy Lee Wilson of Odessa was arrested and charged Friday with murder and evading arrest. The 36-year-old remained jailed Tuesday on $550,000 bond. The jail record didn’t list an attorney for him.

An affidavit says that in four incidents last week — three on Sept. 24, one on Thursday — Wilson shot at people after offering to help with their vehicles.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said he “couldn’t speculate” as to whether Wilson could have been copying a gunman who on Aug. 31 killed seven in the area in a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles (16 kilometres).

The Associated Press

