Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 23-29

LOS ANGELES — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 23-29. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans, NBC, 24.1 million.

2. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Green Bay, Fox, 17.9 million.

3. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 16.54 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.58 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.8 million.

6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 12.26 million.

7. “Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” Fox, 10.12 million.

8. NFL Football: Chicago at Washington, ESPN, 10.61 million.

9. “The Voice,” NBC, 8.94 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 8.83 million.

11. “The Voice,” NBC (Tuesday), 8.32 million.

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 8.24 million.

13. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 8 million.

14. “This Is Us,” NBC, 7.9 million.

15. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.85 million.

16. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.53 million.

17. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.33 million.

18. “911,” Fox, 7.15 million.

19. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.13 million.

20. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

The Associated Press

