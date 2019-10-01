Loading articles...

Niagara police issue Amber Alert for five children last seen near Lincoln, Ont.

Niagara regional police have issued an Amber Alert for five children who were allegedly abducted by their father a week ago.

Const. Phil Gavin says investigators are looking for Eska, Evalyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid, who range in age from five to 14 years.

Police say the children, who are all Asian, were last seen in the community of Jordan in the town of Lincoln, Ont., with their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

Investigators allege MacDermid took the children from their family home sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Gavin says Ontario Child and Family Services investigated and found that the children may be in danger.

He says the agency filed a missing persons report with police less than 24 hours before the Amber Alert was issued.

He declined to say why it took so long for the children to be reported missing.

Investigators say the children are the subject of a temporary custody order, which their father is allegedly contravening.

He’s described as being white, six feet tall and 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are looking for a gold or beige pickup truck.

Gavin says their whereabouts is unknown, but the family used to live in the Toronto area so it’s possible that’s where they were headed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

