New limits for chemicals in New Hampshire drinking water
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 10:05 am EDT
CONCORD, N.H. — New limits are now in effect for a class of toxic chemicals in New Hampshire’s public drinking water supplies, representing some of the nation’s toughest standards.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports the standards, which took effect Tuesday, require local water utilities to test for four types of the compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances every quarter. If they find a level over the next year that’s above the state’s new limits, these utilities will have to switch to a different water source or develop costly treatment systems.
The state Department of Environmental Services got $6 million in the new state budget to aid small systems in complying with the new law during this first year.
Some towns are considering filing suit or refusing to comply without more funding.
Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/
The Associated Press
