Mouse creates stir in White House briefing room
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 3:50 pm EDT
The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, as House Democrats move aggressively in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — A mouse fell out of the White House ceiling Tuesday and onto a surprised reporter, creating much scrambling, screaming and snark.
Peter Alexander, White House correspondent for NBC News, was the initial victim. He tweeted: “In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap.”
A small army of reporters, producers and cameramen unsuccessfully went on the hunt in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in hopes of shooing the little thing away midmorning.
The event created a social media stir. NBC News reporter Shannon Pettypiece tweeted: “The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months.”
Supporters and detractors of the president quickly weighed in via Twitter to give their interpretation, much of it unkind.
