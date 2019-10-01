Loading articles...

Missing Arkansas inmate found hiding on prison's roof

This undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows Calvin Adams. Arkansas prison officials say the convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform has escaped again. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, that Adams was confirmed missing after a search of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)

BRICKEYS, Ark. — A convicted killer who disappeared from an Arkansas prison has been found hiding on its roof.

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler says authorities found inmate Calvin Adams on Tueday hiding underneath a large ventilation hood on the roof of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, about 110 miles (177 kilometres) east of Little Rock.

Tyler says Adams had apparently been hiding on the roof since he went missing early Monday. She says he managed to climb onto the roof but was stranded because there was nowhere else to go.

She says he will be moved to a maximum security area of the prison.

Adams is serving a life sentence without parole for a 1995 killing.

The Associated Press

