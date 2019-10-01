Loading articles...

Man kills 1, wounds at least 3 at Finland shopping centre

HELSINKI — Finnish police say that a man with a knife has killed one person and wounded at least three others at a shopping centre in central Finland.

Police tweeted that the attacker was detained during Tuesday’s violence at the Hermanni shopping centre, which has been evacuated in the town of Kuopio.

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the shopping centre houses a vocational school which the attacker allegedly tried to enter, according to a witness. Nine other people with minor injuries were brought to a hospital for evaluation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 At the 407, all lanes are now open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
As of 8am (Oct 1), it already feels like 26 with the humidity at #Toronto YYZ. This afternoon more like 37! 🥵(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more