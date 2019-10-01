Loading articles...

Man shot in the arm in Mississauga

Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 7:27 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A man is being rushed to hospital after being shot in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Dixie Road and Shawson Drive just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

He’s believed to be in his 20s and was shot in the arm. The victim is in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

