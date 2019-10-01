Loading articles...

Louisiana AG spokesman resigns after domestic abuse arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — The spokesman for the Louisiana attorney general has resigned after being arrested and accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend.

News outlets report Attorney General Jeff Landry’s spokesman Jacques Ambers resigned Monday. He was charged Thursday with offences including domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

An arrest report says Ambers argued with his girlfriend on Wednesday and dragged her out of an apartment by the neck, which was left bruised. The report says the woman was 10 weeks pregnant.

It says Ambers admitted to knowing she was pregnant and pushing her out of the apartment, but denied grabbing her neck.

Communications Director Millard Mulé says Landry has made domestic violence a “major focus of his efforts.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 At the 407, all lanes are now open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
As of 8am (Oct 1), it already feels like 26 with the humidity at #Toronto YYZ. This afternoon more like 37! 🥵(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more