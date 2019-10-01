Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kenya police kill 3 suspected jihadists after attack warning
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 12:51 pm EDT
NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya say a counterterrorism task force has foiled an extremist attack by killing three suspected fighters and recovering bomb-making material and military uniforms.
A police report dated Tuesday says officers found ammonium nitrate, weapons and ammunition including more than 1,600 bullets and military and police uniforms at a house in Likoni on the East African country’s coast.
An internal police circular seen by The Associated Press and dated Sept. 23 warns officers in the coastal region to “treat with suspicion” government and United Nations-branded vehicles as intelligence shows that the al-Shabab extremist group, based in neighbouring Somalia, was planning attacks on key installations and social places.
The report says the attacks were to be carried out with police vehicles that al-Shabab had stolen during assaults in Kenya’s north.