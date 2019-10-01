Kenney pleads for national unity during speech to Calgary business crowd

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says federal party leaders who would let provinces block new pipelines are ignoring the Constitution.

Kenney made a plea for national unity during a speech to a downtown Calgary business crowd while holding a copy of Canada’s supreme law.

He says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s government did nothing to stop British Columbia’s roadblocks to the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh came under fire for remarks he made during a CBC interview about how a government led by him would not impose pipelines on provinces.

Kenney says the Constitution is clear that infrastructure between provinces is under the authority of the national government, and provinces can’t obstruct them.

He says Albertans are champions of the Constitution and national unity, and federal leaders should respect that vision.

“We Albertans are true federalists. We believe in a big Canada,” Kenney said in his speech Tuesday to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

“We respect not just the original intent but language of the Constitution and we reject the parochial vision of federal parties who are undermining the economic union and balkanizing this country at the worst possible time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press