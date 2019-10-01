Loading articles...

Huawei CFO wishes China happy birthday on her way to court in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The chief financial officer of Huawei wished China a happy birthday as she left home Tuesday for a court hearing in Vancouver in her extradition case.

Meng Wanzhou stopped outside her home to speak to a Chinese-language TV crew.

China is marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic with a massive celebration.

Meng was arrested Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States at Vancouver’s airport.

The U.S. is seeking her extradition on fraud charges linked to the alleged violation of sanctions against Iran, which she denies.

Her lawyers are in the B.C. Supreme Court this week arguing for the disclosure of documents in her case.

Extradition hearings for Meng are scheduled to begin in January but in the meantime she is free on bail and living in a multimillion-dollar home she owns in Vancouver.

In a translation of Meng’s remarks, she said: “For the 70th anniversary of my motherland, I wish my mother country a happy birthday, prosperity, and for it to be big and strong. Wherever we are, our hearts are forever with our motherland. Thank you everyone, thank you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

