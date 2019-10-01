Loading articles...

House Democrats subpoena Giuliani in Trump impeachment probe

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. attends a news conference with members of the Senate Republican Leadership, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, after their policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are moving aggressively against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani has been at the heart of President Donald Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family.

On Monday they issued a subpoena to the former New York mayor for text messages, phone records and other communications that they referred to as possible evidence. They also are seeking documents and depositions from three of Giuliani’s business associates.

The circle of officials with knowledge of Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s president widened with the revelation that a Cabinet official, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, listened in on the July 25 conversation. That call and the circumstances surrounding it are fueling the new Democratic drive for impeachment.

Jonathan Lemire, Matthew V. Lee, Mary Clare Jalonick And Emily Swanson, The Associated Press

