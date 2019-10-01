Loading articles...

Hong Kong students decry police shooting of teen protester

Riot policemen take cover as tear gas shells were fired without warning in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Hong Kong police shot a protester at close range, leaving him bleeding from his shoulder and howling on the ground, in a fearsome escalation of anti-government demonstrations that spread across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory on Tuesday. Tens of thousands marched in a day of rage as Communist leaders in Beijing celebrated 70 years in power. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG — Hundreds of college students are striking to condemn the police shooting of their classmate during surging violence at Hong Kong pro-democracy protests that marred China’s National Day.

It was the first time a protester had been struck by gunfire since the protests began in June and is sure to inflame anger at police, who already were accused of using excessive force against the demonstrators.

Police have said the officer feared for his life and his shooting of the 18-year-old student in the chest at close range Tuesday was “reasonable and lawful.” News reports say he is in critical but stable condition.

Students at the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu memorial college — which the teen attended — called police “murderer” on Wednesday. They chanted anti-police slogans and demanded accountability.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:51 PM
CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:38 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Lots of areas set new record highs for Oct1 including #Toronto Here’s a list of some more from Environment 🇨🇦 @680NEWSwe…
Latest Weather
Read more