Loading articles...

Help floods in for homeless LA subway singer

LOS ANGELES — A homeless woman whose angelic singing in a Los Angeles subway was captured on video is being offered praise and help.

About $70,000 has been raised on GoFundMe accounts for Emily Zamourka since a Los Angeles police officer recorded her singing Puccini in a Metro station in Koreatown last week.

The 52-year-old Zamourka says she is from Russia and used to make ends meet by teaching music and playing her beloved violin on the streets until it was stolen and smashed several years ago.

She later got behind in the rent and was evicted. She took to singing despite her lack of formal training.

Her video has sparked a groundswell of well-wishers who want to help Zamourka find a new home — and a violin.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:38 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Lots of areas set new record highs for Oct1 including #Toronto Here’s a list of some more from Environment 🇨🇦 @680NEWSwe…
Latest Weather
Read more