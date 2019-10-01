Loading articles...

GTA could break heat records Tuesday

Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 5:39 am EDT

People enjoy the hot weather in Toronto on June 11, 2017. CITYNEWS

The GTA is in for potentially record-breaking heat and humidity on Tuesday before fall conditions truly set in.

The guaranteed high for today is 29 C but it will feel like 37 with the humidity.

“This is just a one day warmup for us … very warm indeed,” 680NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said. “Tomorrow we’ll have temperatures near that average high of 17 C and some single-digit overnight lows as we move through Thursday and Friday morning, even into the weekend.”

The current record high for October 1 was hit in 2002 when temperatures reached 29.5 C.

“Getting to that 29 C depends on how long we’re in that warm sector before the front moves through, bringing those scattered showers and thunderstorms .. showers and thunderstorms tend to cool us down a bit,” Taylor explained.

Showers are expected to begin around 3 p.m. and will continue into a steady rain overnight.

Taylor said gusty wind is also in the forecast today.

Once Tuesday’s nice weather is over, the chilly temperatures will stick around until mid-October.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Eastbound 401 collectors East of the 400 there's a stalled truck in the right lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
A hot,humid day for the 1st of October. It will be near 30°C for many in #Toronto GTA and a Humidex in the high 30s…
Latest Weather
Read more