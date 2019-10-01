GTA could break heat records Tuesday

The GTA is in for potentially record-breaking heat and humidity on Tuesday before fall conditions truly set in.

The guaranteed high for today is 29 C but it will feel like 37 with the humidity.

“This is just a one day warmup for us … very warm indeed,” 680NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said. “Tomorrow we’ll have temperatures near that average high of 17 C and some single-digit overnight lows as we move through Thursday and Friday morning, even into the weekend.”

The current record high for October 1 was hit in 2002 when temperatures reached 29.5 C.

“Getting to that 29 C depends on how long we’re in that warm sector before the front moves through, bringing those scattered showers and thunderstorms .. showers and thunderstorms tend to cool us down a bit,” Taylor explained.

Showers are expected to begin around 3 p.m. and will continue into a steady rain overnight.

Taylor said gusty wind is also in the forecast today.

Once Tuesday’s nice weather is over, the chilly temperatures will stick around until mid-October.