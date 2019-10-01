Loading articles...

GOP attorney sues California for alleged voter violations

SAN FRANCISCO — A Republican lawyer who has waged lawsuits on behalf of the Trump administration is suing California and its Department of Motor Vehicles, saying the agency is failing to verify citizenship for voter registration.

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by attorney Harmeet Dhillon comes after a state audit found the California DMV’s “motor voter” program that started in 2018 was riddled with technical problems that led to discrepancies in voter registrations.

The lawsuit alleges that California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and the director of California’s DMV, Steve Gordon, have violated the National Voter Registration Act and that Padilla has “forsaken his duty to ensure that non-citizens” are kept off voter rolls.

Dhillon, a Republican National Committee member, filed the lawsuit on behalf of three California residents, all Republican voters.

Jocelyn Gecker, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 at the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
#onwx
Latest Weather
Read more