Loading articles...

Former Kentucky House speaker won't run for reelection

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s former House speaker says he won’t run for reelection in 2020, ending a long legislative career tarnished by his involvement in a secret sexual harassment settlement.

Republican Rep. Jeff Hoover says it’s the right time for him to step aside from the legislature and focus on his law practice and business interests.

Hoover stepped down as House speaker in early 2018 after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims with a woman who served as a Republican staffer. Hoover denied harassing the staff member but said he sent inappropriate text messages that he said were consensual.

His statement this week acknowledges that he made mistakes but has “learned and grown from them.”

Hoover became the first Republican speaker of Kentucky’s House in nearly 100 years in 2017.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB QEW at Trafalgar - HOV and left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
And now it looks like the record high 29.5°C will definitely fall for an Oct 1st AND if we go over 31.6°C that will…
Latest Weather
Read more