Loading articles...

Former Austrian far-right leader faces anger after vote

FILE - In this Saturday, May 18, 2019, file photo, Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (Austrian Freedom Party), addresses the media during press conference at the sport ministry in Vienna, Austria. Christian Strache faces an investigation for suspected breach of trust over the alleged billing of private expenses to his party, which contributed to its weak election performance Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber, file)

VIENNA — Heinz-Christian Strache, the former Austrian vice chancellor at the centre of a scandal that brought down the country’s last government, has scheduled a statement amid anger in his far-right Freedom Party over its poor showing in a snap election.

Strache planned to make a “personal statement” Tuesday. It comes ahead of a meeting of the Freedom Party’s leadership and as some figures in the party raised the possibility of throwing him out.

Strache led the party for 14 years until May, when a video showing him offering favours to a purported Russian investor triggered the collapse of conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government. Strache also faces an investigation for suspected breach of trust over the alleged billing of private expenses to his party, which contributed to its weak election performance Sunday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Some fog out there on our major routes at the moment. No delays to deal with. Lots of construction but no problems.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
A hot,humid day for the 1st of October. It will be near 30°C for many in #Toronto GTA and a Humidex in the high 30s…
Latest Weather
Read more