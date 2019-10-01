Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Football helps NBC win first week of the fall season
by Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 5:43 pm EDT
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Saints won 12-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
LOS ANGELES — The first week of the fall season had NBC feeling like must-see TV again.
The network that dominated prime time in the 1980s and 1990s won the week in total viewers for the first time in 18 years with an average evening audience of 7.5 million.
NBC won on the back of the NFL, with the matchup of the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints making “Sunday Night Football” the week’s runaway No. 1 show. The Nielsen company says the game had 24.1 million viewers.
CBS, now without ratings juggernaut “The Big Bang Theory,” finished second following 10 straight years of winning premiere week. It had an average of 6.9 million viewers.
The numbers were down from the comparable week last season for both networks.
Fox was third with 5.8 million, and ABC fourth with 4.7 million.
Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}