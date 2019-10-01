Loading articles...

Eurozone inflation eases, largely due to cheaper energy

Clouds pass over the European Central Bank building, center, in Frankfurt, Germany, early Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BRUSSELS — Inflation in the 19-country eurozone eased in September, largely due to cheaper energy prices.

Statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday that the annual inflation rate eased to 0.9% in September from 1.0% in August.

Low inflation can be a sign of economic weakness and has been a concern for officials at the European Central Bank, whose goal is to have inflation of just under 2% and in September launched a new round of monetary stimulus.

The drop in inflation in September, however, is largely due to volatile items like energy and a smaller annual increase in the price of food, alcohol and tobacco. Excluding those items, annual inflation edged up to 1.0% from 0.9%.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Eastbound 401 collectors East of the 400 there's a stalled truck in the right lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
As of 5:30am Oct 1st, it already feels like 19 at #Toronto YYZ. This afternoon it will feel more like 37. Heads up…
Latest Weather
Read more